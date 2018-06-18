Nurses reject half-billion dollar pay offer

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation has rejected the largest offer ever made to nurses and midwives since their pay jolt 14 years ago under the last Labour-led government.

NZNO had until today to decide whether to accept the pay offer from District Health Boards or go ahead with proposed strikes.

The half a billion dollar offer included pay rises of nine percent over the next 15 months, a one-off payment of $2,000 dollars and a two percent increase in staffing.

Health Minister David Clark says the proposal would’ve seen most full-time registered nurses earning an extra $10,000 a year within 18 months.



“It also included funding for around 500 more nursing staff to address specific safety concerns. That is a significant move- and one we are committed to. The $38 million funding for that is ring-fenced," says the minister.

Meanwhile, NZNO manager Cee Payne says the organisation remains committed to working with DHBs to find a resolution to avoid strike action.

“Nurses and midwives do not trust that their work environment or patient care will improve in the short term. While the revised offer included new funding to address short staffing, concern remains that this may not be enough to make a real difference.”

Payne says that while the revised offer was substantially improved compared to the previous one made, members have rejected it.

“The revised DHB MECA offer on pay equity fails to specify how and when outcomes will be implemented. This has created uncertainty for members,” she says.

NZNO Chief Executive Memo Musa says that strike action is a last resort but should it go ahead, “NZNO will work with DHBs to agree provision of life-preserving services and we will absolutely comply with the Code of Good Faith for the public health sector.”

The strikes are scheduled for 24 hours on July 5 and 13.