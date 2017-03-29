Nicotine e-cigarettes to be made legal

The sale of nicotine e-cigarettes and e-liquid will be made legal with appropriate controls, Associate Health Minister Nicky Wagner has announced.

“Scientific evidence on the safety of e-cigarettes is still developing but there’s a general consensus that vaping is much less harmful than smoking.

The Government is taking a cautious approach by aligning the regulations around vaping with those for cigarettes. This ensures cigarette smokers have access to a lower-risk alternative while we continue to discourage people from smoking or vaping in the first place.”

New rules for all e-cigarettes, whether or not they contain nicotine, include:

• Restricting sales to those 18 years and over

• Prohibiting vaping in indoor workplaces and other areas where smoking is banned under the Smoke-free Environments Act

• Restricting advertising to limit the attraction of e-cigarettes to non-smokers, especially children and young people.

Wagner says this is an opportunity to see if restricted access to e-cigarettes and e-liquid can help lower smoking rates in New Zealand, reduce harm and save lives.

“The Government is strongly committed to achieving our goal of a smoke-free New Zealand by 2025.”

All vaping products will need to meet quality and safety standards. The Ministry of Health will set up a technical advisory group to help define these standards.

A regulatory regime will also be established so the Ministry can consider whether other emerging tobacco and nicotine-delivery products should be regulated as consumer products in future.



“Public consultation showed a strong appetite for change so the Government is looking to introduce an amendment to the Smoke-free Environments Act this year. The changes will likely come into force later in 2018,” Wagner says.



The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the evidence concerning e-cigarettes and other emerging tobacco and nicotine-delivery products.





