Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei Trust congratulates Team New Zealand

Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei Trust will work with the Auckland Council to welcome Team New Zealand back to Tāmaki Makaurau next week.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei Kaumātua Alec Hawke has joined millions across the world in congratulating Team NZ on their victory this morning.

Mr Hawke says, “This is an amazing achievement for Team NZ and for Aotearoa. The team should be really proud of what they have been able to do.

“When Team NZ left our shores they were upbeat and excited about what lay ahead but they knew it was going to be a big job.

“We offered a blessing that, win, lose or draw, we would be here for them and Aotearoa would stand with them. So, to see them lifting the cup today is awesome.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has had a long-standing relationship with Team NZ, which goes back to the days of the Whitbread Round the World race. This has included kaumātua providing a blessing for Team NZ and their boats, and supporting the crew in San Francisco in 2013 through Waka Māori.

Hawke says, “Team NZ is a great outfit and the next America’s Cup will produce many benefits for our city of Tāmaki Makaurau and for Aotearoa,” says Mr Hawke.

“They also give a lot to young people. Team NZ and the Royal Akarana Yacht Club have supported our tamariki in sailing programmes on the Waitemata.

“Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust developed a sailing programme for our young people to learn how to sail. Without the help of Team NZ, we couldn’t have done that.

“We hope that one day, one of our people will be on board Team NZ and sailing for the America’s Cup also!”