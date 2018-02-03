Topic: Politics

Ngāti Manu honours its new parliament Ministers

By Raniera Harrison

The welcoming call of Ngāti Manu resounded to it's many descendants who had returned home with newly gained Ministerial portfolios today. The masses gathered at Karetū Marae in honour of Kelvin Davis (Minister of Corrections), Peeni Henare (Minister of Whānau Ora) and Nanaia Mahuta (Minister of Māori Development). There is no marae, or hapū around the country that has more Ministers then here.

