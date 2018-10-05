Topic: NZ Music

Ngāi Tahu singer-songwriter takes out Silver Scroll award

By Rukuwai Tipene-Allen

Ngāi Tahu descendant Marlon Williams walked away with the top prize at last night's APRA Silver Scroll awards.  He says his Māori heritage is what drives him in his work. 

The stars of songwriting came together for the annual APRA Silver Scroll Awards and Māori were shining brightly.

"It's always an interplay, it's always a dialogue between me and my Māori-ness.  I find it really curious and ultimately really beneficial to understanding my sense of self," says Williams.

The Silver Scroll Award nominees included Chelsea Jade, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Troy Kingi. 

Williams says his award-winning song Nobody Gets What They Want was a personal win.

It was also an exciting night for Tauranga Moana singer Ria Hall who walked away with the Maioha Award for her song Te Ahi Kai Pō, co-written with Te Ori Paki and Tiki Taane. 

Three out of five Silver Scroll finalists were Māori and Hall says it's a win for all Māori.

The first-time Maioha Award winner will head on tour in the coming months.

