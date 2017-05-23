Ngāi Tahu Road Show celebrates 20 years since settlement

Ngāi Tahu have organised road shows in Aotearoa and abroad to celebrate 20 years since the signing of their settlement.

The road shows began May 7 and has so far been to Melbourne and Auckland. The shows will be held throughout the North Island, Australia as well as a show in London. Dates for the tour, which ends in September, are outlined below.

Location

Date

Melbourne

Sunday 7 May

Auckland

Sunday 14 May

Whangarei

Sunday 28 May

London

Saturday 3 June

Tauranga

Sunday 11 June

Perth

Sunday 25 June

Hamilton

Sunday 9 July

Wanganui

Sunday 23 July

Sydney

Sunday 30 July

Wellington

Sunday 13 August

Brisbane

Sunday 27 August

Dannevirke

Sunday 10 September

These shows are an opportunity for Ngāi Tahu whānau to come together and celebrate Ngāi Tahutanga and whanaungatanga, learn about the settlement, find out about their whakapapa and hear about the support and benefits Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu can provide whānau.

The Whakapapa unit, and Whai Rawa (savings scheme) Kotahi Mano Kāika (Māori language) and Ngāi Tahu Funds (cultural funding) teams will have stalls set up as well.

It is a whānau event with kai, giveaways and activities for the whole whānau, and some Ngāi Tahu merchandise will be available for purchase on the day. 

Register to attend any of the road shows at events@ngaitahu.iwi.nz with your name and the number of your whānau attending.  

