Ngāi Tahu Road Show celebrates 20 years since settlement

Ngāi Tahu have organised road shows in Aotearoa and abroad to celebrate 20 years since the signing of their settlement.
The road shows began May 7 and has so far been to Melbourne and Auckland. The shows will be held throughout the North Island, Australia as well as a show in London. Dates for the tour, which ends in September, are outlined below.
|
Location
|
Date
|
Sunday 7 May
|
Sunday 14 May
|
Sunday 28 May
|
Saturday 3 June
|
Sunday 11 June
|
Sunday 25 June
|
Hamilton
|
Sunday 9 July
|
Wanganui
|
Sunday 23 July
|
Sydney
|
Sunday 30 July
|
Wellington
|
Sunday 13 August
|
Brisbane
|
Sunday 27 August
|
Dannevirke
|
Sunday 10 September
These shows are an opportunity for Ngāi Tahu whānau to come together and celebrate Ngāi Tahutanga and whanaungatanga, learn about the settlement, find out about their whakapapa and hear about the support and benefits Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu can provide whānau.
The Whakapapa unit, and Whai Rawa (savings scheme) Kotahi Mano Kāika (Māori language) and Ngāi Tahu Funds (cultural funding) teams will have stalls set up as well.
It is a whānau event with kai, giveaways and activities for the whole whānau, and some Ngāi Tahu merchandise will be available for purchase on the day.
Register to attend any of the road shows at events@ngaitahu.iwi.nz with your name and the number of your whānau attending.