A fundraising project has been set up to help distribute a new book "When Daddy Comes Home" to more than 20,000 children with parents in prison.

The author Tommy Kapai started the campaign which will see a donation of $10 providing one book per child.

The story is about a little girl who dreams of the day her father comes home from prison and exciting ways they can make a fresh start.

Mr Kapai hopes children will read the book with their parents in prison to help them reconnect.