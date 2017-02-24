Newcomers challenge top groups

Day 2 of Te Matatini kicked off today with Te Haumi pool.

Today the defending champions from the competition in Christchurch two years took to the stage.

This pool had two new groups come but it's not as if their leaders were strangers to this competition. Today, giving the top groups in this pool a good run for their money.

Te Whānau a Apanui returned with another flawless performance.

Former winners Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti incorporated the blockbuster Moana tune in a way Derek Lardelli hopes will be more appealing.

Ngā Tumanako adopting well-known tunes, instead using popular Kahungunu waiata in their whakawātea.

Mōtai Tangata Rau weaving their ties to every group around the nation.

Debutants Te Taha Tū demonstrating their vast experience in Māori weaponry.

First timers Te Hikuwai bringing their views of their pristine Lake Rotoiti.

Ngā Pou o Roto acted as a voice for the Kīngitanga.

Tomorrow, Te Kei, the third and final pool of the competition will take the stage.