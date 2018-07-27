New vaccine research to prevent breast cancer relapse

A new vaccine for breast cancer could soon be found by researchers who have just been granted $248,000 to conduct a study.

The Malaghan Institute of Medical Research cancer immunotherapy team has been given the green light to investigate new potential vaccines, thanks to a grant from the Health Research Council, Breast Cancer Cure and Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

The research, led by clinical director at the Malaghan Institute, Dr Robert Weinkove, will focus on new classes of cancer vaccines which aim to target the disease.

"One of the major areas for improvement of existing treatments is preventing late relapses," says Weinkove.

“In breast cancer, this can happen many years after a patient's initial treatment. Metastasis- the spread of the cancer cells from the place where they first formed- is a devastating event."

Weinkove says his team will be investigating how new classes of cancer vaccines might protect against breast cancer metastases in different organs such as the bone marrow, liver and lungs.

"By using targeted vaccines to induce a powerful immune response in the tissues where cancer is at risk of recurring later in life, the ultimate goal of this research is to provide protect against relapse in breast cancer patients."

He says there is growing evidence that treatments, like vaccines, do hold hope for better outcomes for people with cancer and a number of other conditions.

The research builds on a collaboration with Victoria University of Wellington's Ferrier Research Institute, which has Breast Cancer Foundation NZ funding to develop synthetic breast cancer vaccines.