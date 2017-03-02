New Te Mātawai CEO outlines funding for growing te reo

Te Mātāwai will spend ten million dollars on growing the Māori language and the board’s new CEO Te Ataarangi Whiu says the first million dollars will go towards research on how they will revitalise te reo Māori.

Whiu says the other nine million dollars will be spread out to communities across the country to help grow the language in every region.

Te Ataarangi Whiu was welcomed today into her new role as CEO of Te Mātawai, the board in charge of leading the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

She spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says it was a beautiful welcome this morning by her new board members.

Whiu says the Te Mātāwai board will soon go out to communities across the country to conduct hui to explain how they can apply for te reo Māori funding.

The board will also take the opportunity to ask how each community wants to grow their knowledge and use of the Māori language.