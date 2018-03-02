New State houses to be built to reduce homelessness

Housing Minister Phil Twyford has announced that up to 155 new State houses will be built in 15 regions across the country in a bid to reduce homelessness.

In total, Housing New Zealand will build more than 270 bedrooms in areas where they're needed most, with the majority being built in Hastings, Marlborough and South Canterbury.

Houses will also be built in regional centres including the Far North, Rotorua, Whakatane, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Palmerston North, Dunedin and Invercargill.

Twyford says the homes “will be low maintenance, fully insulated, and have carpets, curtains and double glazing.”

"Housing New Zealand will build these modern, warm and dry homes on its vacant land and on its larger properties. They will mostly consist of one or two bedroom homes, with some larger homes."

Twyford says if more State houses had been built in the past decade, New Zealand wouldn't have the levels of homelessness it does today.

"If we want to reduce homelessness, we must build more state houses,” he says.

Work will begin this month and its expected people will start moving in from mid-2018.

New State houses will be built the following regional centres:

Far North - 10

Rotorua - 8

Whakatāne - 8

Napier/Hastings - 49

New Plymouth - 6

Whanganui - 7

Palmerston North - 11

Nelson / Marlborough - 20

South Canterbury - 19

Dunedin - 14

Invercargill - 3