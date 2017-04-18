New papakainga development in Wairarapa

A new papakāinga development is underway in Wairarapa for the beneficiaries of the Hurunui-o-Rangi Marae, located 10km east of Carterton.

The development includes a rebuild of the marae and six new homes that will allow whānau to live on their ancestral land in affordable healthy homes and support their marae. The project will be completed over two years.

Māori Development Minister, Te Ururoa Flavell, applauds the start of the build of affordable rental housing options for whānau of Wairarapa.



“I am pleased to acknowledge the start of the construction of the Hurunui-o-Rangi Māori Reservation Trust papakāinga in Wairarapa today. Developments like these are fundamental to building a strong communities, and it’s great to have these new homes being developed and led by whānau, for whānau,” says Mr Flavell.

Minister Flavell commends the Trust for its efforts to recreate what was once a vibrant pā community, acknowledging that this will be one of the first new papakāinga in the Wairarapa area for many years.

“Growing a successful community means more than simply building homes for whānau in need. It is linking whānau back to their whenua, it is mokopuna learning their history and whakapapa, and whānau growing in a supportive environment that embodies Māori values such as whanaungatanga, manaakitanga and kaitiakitanga.”

This papakāinga development is a collaborative effort and includes funds of $1.6m from the Māori Housing Network led by Te Puni Kōkiri and a Kāinga Whenua bank loan secured by the Trust.



“I am proud to support papakāinga projects like this one through the Māori Housing Network enabling whānau and Māori organisations to meet their housing aspirations.”

