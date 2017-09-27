New MP’s to parliament with newborns

Labour MP’s and mothers to newborn babies Willow-Jean Prime and Kiritapu Allan are under no illusion about the massive task ahead of them in parliament.

Both Prime and Allan spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters about beginning their first ever term in parliament and caring for their new born babies.

Prime says, “The process this week was to meet and greet. And to learn the workings of Parliament house.”

Prime is grateful to have her mum’s support as she transitions her life from Northland to Wellington.

She says, “My mum is here this week to help and support me and my baby Heeni who is only 7 weeks old. So the shifting is the difficult part at this time. My husband arrives next week to help me and Heeni.”

Kiritapu’s new baby is one month old today and she credits her partner for her being able to take on her responsibilities as a new MP.

She says, “I’m very fortunate to have a partner who is one of the most incredible human beings and very supportive of our whanau.”

Allan says, “We are under no illusion about the mahi ahead of us.”

Prime and Allan are two of 13 Māori who have made it to parliament as members of the Labour Party.