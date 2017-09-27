New MPs head to Parliament with newborns

Willow-Jean Prime and Kiritapu Allan are both mothers to newborn babies and new MPs entering Parliament for the first time on the Labour list.

The duo are both confident and fully prepared for the hard task and massive challenges ahead of them.

Both Prime and Allan spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters about beginning their first ever term in Parliament and caring for their newborn babies.

Prime says, “The process this week was to meet and greet. And to learn the workings of Parliament house.”

Prime is grateful to have her mum’s support as she transitions her life from Northland to Wellington.

She says, “My mum is here this week to help and support me and my baby Heeni who is only 7 weeks old. So the shifting is the difficult part at this time. My husband arrives next week to help me and Heeni.”

Kiritapu’s new baby is one-month-old today and she credits her partner for giving her the ability to take on her responsibilities as a new MP.

She says, “I’m very fortunate to have a partner who is one of the most incredible human beings and very supportive of our whānau.”

Allan says, “We are under no illusion about the mahi ahead of us.”

Prime and Allan are two of 13 Māori who have made it to Parliament as members of the Labour Party.