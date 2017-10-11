New Māori boy band sing about dream girls

The latest male group formed out of the Māori children's programme Pūkana has dropped their first music video ‘Kei Hea Rā Koe’ on Facebook.

Two members of Ngā Tāne o Uruwhetū, Te Waru Mahutonga and Rakaea Te Rangi-Trotman, spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters about the message behind their te reo Māori song.

Te Rangi-Trotman says, “The lyrics are about women. What do these lyrics mean? These words were written by Herea Winitana and the lyrics refer to how it’s hard to find a girlfriend, but if we dive in to our dreams and look high and low, that is where you'll find the girl of your dreams.”

“But we hope those dreams can become our reality.”

Pukana ran the Uruwhetū song development programme with the boys during the school holidays and on weekends, so it wouldn't clash with their school work.

The song which also features band members Hamiora Renata and Tangi Haere Hou Pere, is yet to be released on the radio but it is already going viral on Facebook.

‘Kei Hea Rā Koe’ can also be found on iTunes and Spotify.