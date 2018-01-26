New Māori Battalion book in the works

Photos of Ngāi Tahu descendants who fought in World War II are to feature in a new battalion book.
They're the focus of a new book Harawera Pearless is writing.
For the last 8 months Pearless has been speaking with the whanau of soldiers of D Company, documenting their major battles, actions and engagements during World War II.
Pearless says non-Māori also served in D Company to support the war efforts.
Another stark difference Pearless highlights is the broad geographic spread of D Company compared to their North Island counterparts.
The book is expected to be completed by May next year.