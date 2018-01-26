New Māori Battalion book in the works

Photos of Ngāi Tahu descendants who fought in World War II are to feature in a new battalion book.

They're the focus of a new book Harawera Pearless is writing.

For the last 8 months Pearless has been speaking with the whanau of soldiers of D Company, documenting their major battles, actions and engagements during World War II.

Pearless says non-Māori also served in D Company to support the war efforts.

Another stark difference Pearless highlights is the broad geographic spread of D Company compared to their North Island counterparts.

The book is expected to be completed by May next year.