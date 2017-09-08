New gifs to celebrate Māori Language Week

Māori Language Week is set to kick off this Monday 11 September, with "Kia ora te reo Māori" as this year's theme.

It has been 42 years since the inception of this week. In previous years, the week was celebrated during August however this year the idea came about to move it to September, in the month that the Māori Language Petition arrived to Parliament.

In honour of Māori Language Week, Māori Television have released new gifs to be used on social media platforms like Facebook, with some popular Māori catch phrases.

Check out the Māori Television channel on Giphy.com for more information.

