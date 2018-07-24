New digital resource to support NZers through trauma

A new digital resource named Resilience Hub has been launched to support New Zealanders navigating through times of trauma, loss, and grief.

Launched by the Skylight Trust, the hub provides resources to help people build a kete of resilience tools to draw upon in challenging times.

It includes information and help-guides on topics including grief, trauma, violence, abuse, illness and suicide.

Skylight's Chief Executive Heather Henare says, "People are crying out for help, but often they don't know where to start. Anyone can connect to us in a way that works for them. The Hub will ensure discretion and ease of access, wherever you are in the country.”

Skylight has built the hub through a collaborative investment model.

“We have connected the support provided by the Ministry of Education, Oranga Tamariki, Te Puni Kōkiri, Internet NZ and the Todd Foundation to develop a dynamic hub that connects young people, families, whānau and communities.”

The hub also features two web series which tackle issues affecting young people.

There is also online training content for communities, professionals, groups and individuals.

"The Resilience Hub has been developed to bring the right help, at the right time, in the right way to people and communities across Aotearoa New Zealand," says Henare.