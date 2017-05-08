New Chief Executive aims to reduce Māori hospitalisation rates

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ's newly appointed Chief Executive, Letitia O'Dwyer says her focus will be on reducing Māori hospitalisation rates.

On World Asthma Day it was highlighted that urgent action needs to be taken to reduce the rates amongst Māori children who have significantly higher hospitalisation rates and prevalence than the rest of the population.

A recent report showed the incidence of asthma among Maori and Pacific peoples is among the highest in the country with more than one in five (21%) Maori and one in six (17%) Pacific Island children requiring medication for the condition.



O’Dwyer says, “We do not see it as Ministry of Health, DHB or even a PHO stand-alone health target. We intend to change that.”



“We will be implementing a project alongside a Māori healthcare provider, to deliver workforce training and development around respiratory health. Our aim is to reduce the disproportionate hospitalisation rates for Māori,” says O’Dwyer.

Additionally, O’Dwyer endorses Te Hā Ora: National Respiratory Strategy – a call to action for urgent recommendations to reduce the incidence and impact of respiratory disease.

“With one in six New Zealanders living with a respiratory condition, and an annual cost of over $6 billion per year, respiratory disease needs to be made a New Zealand health priority,” says O’Dwyer.



O’Dwyer is currently Chief Executive at the New Zealand Organisation for Rare Disorders (NZORD), an organisation, which under her leadership raised its national awareness, professionalism and support group engagement.

Chairman of the Foundation John Knight says, “Letitia has over 20 years experience in the health sector and we are incredibly excited to have her on board.”



During the past years the Foundation has launched a number of key projects, including the Māori Engagement Strategy and Te Hā Ora: National Respiratory Strategy. Letitia will oversee these projects being taken to the next level.”





