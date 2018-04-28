New Bishop of Aotearoa

By Te Kāea

A Bishop from the East Coast, Don Tamihere, has been appointed the Bishop of Aotearoa at Manutuke Marae. 

Bishop Tamihere will become the leader of the Māori Anglican Church, the Māori arm of the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia. This means he will also become one of three Anglican archbishops in New Zealand, alongside Archbishop Philip Richardson, who is Pākehā, and Archbishop Winson Halapua, who is Polynesian.

At age 45, Tamihere has succeeded the late Archbishop Brown Turei, who passed away last year. 

