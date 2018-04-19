Topics: Health, Technology

New app to assist Māori, Pasifika with health

By Online News - Rereātea

A new app targeted at assisting Māori and Pasifika with their health is being trialled. 

Groups Toi Tangata, the Fono Health & Social Services, South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services and three universities have contributed to the development of the app, Ol@-Or@

Its aim is to help individuals, whānau and communities to become healthier and reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes.

Users can add friends and family, upload a profile photo, join exercise and community groups, set health goals and track life and health progress.

It's hoped the app, facilitated by National Institute for Health Innovation, will be released next year.

