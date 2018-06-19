New $300k fund launched to celebrate suffrage in NZ

People working on projects based on women’s equality are being urged to apply for funding to celebrate 125 years since New Zealand women won the right to vote.

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter launched the $300,000 contestable fund today.

"Women's history matters and it is important that Aotearoa New Zealand celebrates our unique milestone as the first country where women fought for and won the right for all women to vote," she says.

The funding will allow more community groups to celebrate women who've led the way for women's rights.

“A particular focus will be on Māori and Pacific women," says Genter.

"I encourage all New Zealanders to think of projects, big and small, to put forward that tells the story of women's continuing campaign for equality."

Applications are invited from Thursday, June 21.