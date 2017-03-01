Netball New Zealand pays tribute to Tania Dalton

Former Silver Fern Tania Dalton died today after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm during a touch rugby game last week in Auckland.

Dalton was 45-years-old and passed away with her family at her bedside.

Kawe Kōrero Reporters spoke to Allison Fergusson from Netball New Zealand who remembers Dalton as a woman with a big heart and an incredibly hard working netball player.

"She was somebody that always gave it her all."

"She didn't do anything by halves."

“Quite tricky and a little bit crafty I think particularly as she got more experienced.”

"She was well loved both on the court and off it."

Ferguson says she will always admire how Dalton showed the strength of athletes who bounce back after having kids.

She played 37 test matches for the Silver Ferns between 1996 and 2007 and was a part of the winning squad at the netball world championships in 2003.

A memorial service will be held in Auckland on Monday March 6.