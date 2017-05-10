Navilluso Medical announced as finalist for NZ Hi-Tech Awards

A medical company established by Dr Lance O’Sullivan and his wife Tracy O’Sullivan, has been announced as a finalist in two categories of the NZ Hi-Tech Awards 2017.

The Hi-Tech Awards recognise high achievers of the NZ Hi-Tech industry as well as Māori innovation.

The company, Navilluso Medical is a finalist in two categories – Callaghan Innovation Māori Innovation Award and Kiwibank Hi-Tech Innovative Services Award.

Both nominations are due in large part to iMOKO, a software program which utilises technology to deliver high quality basic health services.

iMOKO was developed by Navilluso Medical to target communities with high needs and vulnerable children.

The iMOKO programme provides schools, daycares or Kohanga Reo with iMOKO software and trains approved people to conduct health assessments of common child health problems.

These checks help prevent the complications caused by untreated health problems such as: