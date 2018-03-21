Nau mai haere mai, Mr Obama!

Former United States president Barack Obama has landed in Aotearoa. The global leader played a round of golf with former prime minister John Key in Northland today.

Tomorrow night he'll return to Auckland for a 1000 strong invite-only dinner.

Naida Glavish is one those who will dine with Obama tomorrow. "It's not for him to teach us but instead for us to demonstrate how Māori host their visitors," says Glavish.

“During his visit here he will learn how [we] look after the impoverished.”

Glavish is sorry that his wife Michelle Obama won't be joining him.

“She's a strong female leader, a woman known for her consideration of all women who are impoverished,” says Glavish.

Te Kāea heard from members of the public to gauge the range of opinions regarding this visit:

“It'll be cool if he gets to meet Jacinda Ardern. I saw that he's going golfing with John Key so got a little insight there, but I think it's awesome that he decided to come to Aotearoa- it'll be mean.”

“To draw more people from outside to come to NZ, especially a person like Obama, a well-known ex-leader of the United States.”

“Oh, he's a big guy in the big scheme of things. He's probably one of the best orators we've had in recent times- as a world leader.”

“Maybe he'll buy a house here- that'll be cool.”

Meanwhile Glavish says he has compassion for all, he's considerate for all people- no matter where in the world.