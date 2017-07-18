Native Affairs - Where the whakapapa are you?

Hohepa Thompson is unapologetic about his work, especially his newest art exhibition titled ‘F#*k-a-Papa’

“It was really hard for me to do because it's a personal struggle, to kind of go into this and look at it and like I said ripping off a scab in just every emotion you could possibly think just flowed out of me and hope, “ says Thompson.

‘F#*k-a-Papa’ is a play on words with the Māori word ‘Whakapapa’ meaning genealogy while confronting his dad ‘Where the f#*k are you, Papa?’ who had been absent from his life since the age of 5years old.

“For me (F#*k-a-Papa) it's just been pure f#*king anger, I've had a couple of, you could call them tantrums almost just like without even thinking physical punching walls.”

While Hohepa was preparing his exhibition he was contacted by his half sister explaining to Hohepa, his dad who he hadn’t seen in over 20-years was in Hospital.

“My first thoughts were this could be the last time I get a chance and also I've got my own kids now I don't want them to be left in the lurch not knowing who this person is, the same way I have been.”

Hohepa made the trip from Otaki to Auckland hospital to see his dad, he had written a full page of question ready to ask him.

“There are some questions that I wanted to ask him for my own children which I thought was really important.”

The Otaki based artist is no stranger to controversy, his clothing label ‘Hori’ took centre stage at New Zealand Fashion Week. He showcased images of Osama bin Laden with Tame Iti’s face over the top of it which made national news.

Hohepa says his relationship with his dad is fragile but he’s willing to make it work if his dad is willing too.

“The relationship is still pretty fresh and new but I've got my own children, this is kind of the olive branch to kind of, do you want to reconnect with us?

F#*k-a-Papa is showing in Otaki from the 15th of July until the 30th.

To see more of Hohepa Thompson's work visit www.thehori.co.nz.