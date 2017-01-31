Native Affairs Summer Series - Modern Māori Quartet

The Modern Māori Quartet have been entertaining crowds here in Aotearoa and around the world with their modern take on old Māori showband classics. But the group of talented young men are about to branch off with their own songs they hope will also bring them success.

Modern Maori Quartet member Matariki Whatarau says they had humble hopes of what they might achieve as a group when they first set out.

“When we started this thing of we thought maybe we’d play 21sts there and weddings here and maybe land a couple of big paying corporate gigs over time. Over the last 3 years, it’s kind of resonated with different people, with audiences, also with TV producers who have gone ‘these guys would be choice to jump on this TV show and sing,'” says Matariki.

The group enjoyed success with audiences who couldn’t get enough of their joyful take on many of the old favourites.

The Quartet’s James Tito says, “Covers took us all around the world but I’d like to think that was not just the covers themselves but how we interpreted the songs.”

Despite the popularity of the group’s fun-filled interpretation of these cover songs, they’ve decided to create their own songs in the language they love, te reo Maōri.

Maaka Pohatu says, “My language is what makes me Māori”. For him, music and the language are the most important things. “It’s everything for me. It’s my heart. It’s life,” he says.

“Our Māori songs really bring to life the old ways and they’re hardcase too. We fuse Māori characteristics with the Maōri language and out comes the song,” says Maaka.

Matariki says, “It’s that move up the ladder and trying to write our own stuff. I think it’s also a reflection of us being artists and putting our own stuff out there and being brave about that too.”

And it's a much happier experience for the group, who describe themselves as a whānau, if they create their songs together.

Francis Kora says, “We could go away and write our own songs by yourself but when you bring it together with the boys that’s where the magic really comes together.”