Topic: Native Affairs

Native Affairs: Racism in NZ – Seeking Justice

By Carmen Parahi , Kim Webby, Native Affairs

New Zealand Police accept they have an issue of unconscious bias against Māori but fail to reduce the number of Māori being arrested.

Two years ago, Police Commissioner Mike Bush admitted there was a bias amongst police against Māori. Waitematā Police District Commander Tusha Penny told Native Affairs since then police have been working to address the issue.

"We actually are vigilant to ensure that the people who should get a pre-charge warning do.  We actually look for any conflict around ethnicity so we do have checks and balances," says Superintendent Penny.

Police say they've achieved a 35% decrease in Māori youth prosecutions since 2012, under the Whanau Ora based Turning of the Tide policy. But prosecutions for repeat Māori offenders rose up to 5%. And last year, there was no change in the number of first-time Māori offenders.

But the head of the School of Law at the Auckland University of Technology Kylie Quince says despite two years of police recognising unconscious bias, there has been no reduction in the number of Māori being arrested. "No, absolutely not. There's been zero impact."

"All the research shows that most people have an unconscious bias towards people that look like them, sound like them and behave like them. And the flipside to that is that we then tend to have suspicion or don't grant the benefit of discretion to people that are different to us or sound different from us."

Superintendent Penny says police leaders do workshops on the Treaty of Waitangi and New Zealand history. Every officer is challenged to examine their own biases. "So when you are challenged about actually we might have some cracks as individuals, as leaders, yeah, it hurts. And it's hurt some of our people because they say we’re not racist."

Police are two times more likely to stop and question Māori and four times more likely to arrest Māori. Superintendent Penny is from Ngāti Porou and is the first female district commander. "For me unconscious bias comes about from our experiences, what we've experienced even from a young child going through what we've seen and it can form part of our judgement."

Earlier this year, Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy delivered New Zealand's report card to the United Nations. She spoke to the Human Rights Committee in Geneva about the high Māori arrest, conviction and prison numbers

"Māori New Zealanders are over-represented at all stages of the justice system.  If you are a Māori New Zealander you are more likely to have a lower income, suffer poorer health and engage in the criminal justice system than any other New Zealanders."

For minor misdemeanours, with no criminal record, police have the discretion to give a pre-charge warning. But in her report to the United Nations, Dame Susan Devoy noted that Māori are less likely to receive diversion or cautions from police.

But Superintendent Penny is backing police efforts to change.

"Unconscious bias is alive and well across every organisation, across society and as police we want to have it front and centre, we want to be vigilant. We want to be aware of what it can mean and we want to make sure in particular that our leaders and our people understand it and that it doesn't affect our decision-making at the end of the day."

Related stories: Native Affairs

Latest Native Affairs Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    SYNTHETICS, Warning: there are disturbing images in this story; ORI TAHITI, Heiva festival celebrating Tahitian culture; LANGUAGE MATTERS, the Gumbaynggirr language part of curriculum at Woolgoolga High School, Sydney Australia; ARIOI TAHITI, a centre that helps Tahitian students.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Moerewa, fixing their own housing problems; P Family, a Palmerston Nth whānau and the reality of living with P; Christs College, compulsory te reo Māori included for all Year 9's; Elvis, Brendon Chase will soon be the first Kiwi to compete at Elvis world championships in Graceland.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs; Flood victims may sue council: EDGECUMBE AFTERMATH, Gangs KO killings: GANG FIGHT, Where the whakapapa are you?, and, It's Kaikōura not Kai-cow-ra.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Who to trust? Ngāti te Whiti: Protecting dairy owners: Theft; Too high for prison: Decriminalise; Māoriwood: Tamahori.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: A warning to Tongariro tourists. Selling our water - 427 million litres at $943. Alpine water for sale. Nannies busking to save an icon.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: Desperately Seeking a Home, The Little School that could (Nuhaka), The Healing Arts - Tawhanga, and Wonder Woman (NITV).

    • Te Reo:Beginner

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community