Native Affairs presenter recognition

The investigative reporting of Native Affairs presenter, Oriini Kaipara, has been recognised in this year’s national Voyager Media Awards.

Kaipara is a finalist not only for Māori Affairs reporting but also in the prestigious Best Investigation reporter category.

Her entry included her exclusive and ongoing reporting on a Family Court ruling which banned a seven-year-old from any reo Māori education. Kaipara navigated through multiple court documents and restrictions to ensure the story saw the light of day. The ruling was later overturned by the High Court.

More than 2000 entries were submitted by media from print, radio, digital and television for the awards which is the most recognised journalism accolade in New Zealand.

Māori Affairs finalists are Oriini Kaipara, Native Affairs; Hikurangi Jackson and Kereama Wright from Marae, Rewa Harriman, The Hui and Tess McClure, VICE.

Māori Television congratulates all finalists in this year’s awards.