Native Affairs - Parents v State Care

In a two-part exclusive, a mother bares all, warts and all to tell us why she believes the State has taken her children unfairly.

It's the State which must decide whether a child is safe or not. But if the State gets it wrong, the consequences for children can be serious, sometimes fatal.

Native Affairs presents a case which has arguments on all sides - the rights of a parent versus the role of the State.

In this report, the mother is called "Mary" to protect her children's identities. She has been the victim of family violence.

It's the main reason why the State has intervened. Mary claims she's tried to pull her life together but the State is too powerful, her children are now locked in the system.

Parents v State Care - Part 1