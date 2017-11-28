Native Affairs - My son's blood is on your hands

By Oriini Kaipara

A west Auckland mother is waging war against synthetic drug use following the sudden death of her son, 23-year-old Memphis Pitman less than two weeks ago.

Natasha Sadler says her son began using synthetic drugs while he lived in Australia in 2013.

That same year he was attacked when he tried to help a teenager who was caught in a fight with a mob of Aboriginal youths. His head was smashed open with a steel scooter and he suffered a brain bleed.

“From that very moment my son began to hear voices in his head,” Natasha says. “He suffered from schizophrenia. So, I brought him home to get him the help he needed.”

Despite his mental illness, Natasha says her son continued to use synthetic drugs and became addicted.

“He told me that was the only thing that would silence the voices in his head,” she says.

“None of the medication he was prescribed worked, not even marijuana.

“I begged him to stop. I told him that stuff is killing our people, it’s destroying lives. He told me he really wanted to but he couldn’t.”

Natasha says she and Memphis applied for drug rehabilitation but due to limited services, they were put on a waiting list.

“We waited eight months. The week my son died he made it to the top of the list, but it’s too late now.”

On Friday 10 November, after returning from the national primary school kapa haka competition in Gisborne, Memphis began convulsing at his home and died. His whānau blame his synthetic drug use.

They are awaiting the coroner’s report.

In 2017 there has been a spate of synthetic drug-related deaths, however, the Chief Coroner says the official number is around 20.

Natasha reached out to Native Affairs in the hope her story will help other families struggling with addiction and put an end to synthetics.

“This is war and I’m not afraid to fight. I will not brush it under the carpet and let others die from synthetics.”

“I’m calling out the new government. What are you going to do to help families struggling to deal with addiction? There aren’t enough services, there are no beds. We need help now.

“To those of you who are making and selling synthetics, I hope you realise you’re destroying lives. My son’s blood is on your hands.”

