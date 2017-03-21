Native Affairs – The Judgement Part 1

Tonight, our two-part exclusive reveals a vitally important case that's headed to the High Court. It involves a little girl who has been stopped by the Family Court from attending her kura kaupapa.

The court ruled she cannot attend any kind of total immersion and must be enrolled in mainstream education.

We talk to the Māori mother, who has appealed to the High Court. She wants her daughter to stay in kura kaupapa.

Her Pākehā father does not. He says he felt excluded but insists it's not about his daughter's culture. The father declined to take part in our story.

But Native Affairs has the Family Court ruling and the compelling arguments - from the classroom to the courtroom.



PART 2