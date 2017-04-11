Native Affairs – Full Blooded Māori

A DNA ethnicity test taken by more than 9 million people worldwide has discovered a full-blooded Māori, Native Affairs presenter Oriini Kaipara.

Oriini took the Ancestry.com DNA test last year as part of a Native Affairs story on Māori identity.

Tonight on Native Affairs DNA specialist Brad Argent revealed the results of her test, “What’s happened over time is that the genetic material that has been passed down to you that stuff has just diluted away. In your case, it’s led to you being 100 percent Māori.”

To be specific Oriini’s ethnic make-up is 98% Polynesian, which Argent says is essentially Māori.

“It’s quite unusual to find people who are very pure, just one thing. Most of us are sort of a mixed bag of everything. So, in some ways you’re kind of unique.”

For years it’s been claimed pure Māori blood has been reduced over generations through intermarriage. But, today’s science shows the process can be reverted.

Argent says, “DNA is just one tiny part of who we are as people. It’s important to remember your genetic result does not define who you are.”

For Oriini it’s been an interesting journey, “my results don’t make me more Māori than anybody else. But it’s fair to say I’m really happy with the outcome.”