Nāti 4 Life: Bringing suicide out in the open

Four in 2017, eight in 2016, thirteen in 2015. To address this issue, The Nāti 4 Life concert was set up to bring families together and create a space where preventative conversations can take place.

Taiarahia Melbourne says, “Today is about informing those in our community that there is help available if you’re struggling. So if you are overwhelmed with sadness, these people have an understanding of these circumstances.”

Melbourne says its Māori youth between 16-26 who are most affected by depression. He and his partner lost their own son to suicide.

“That's another reason for the music, to draw this group and their families so they can all hear because it's not just the individual that has the solution, it's the family, it's the community and the wider tribe.”

Tuta Ngarimu says following the death of a relative in Ruatōria, the idea came about to hold a concert that would create a positive and interactive environment for the issue of suicide to be addressed.

“Because they felt that at the tangi they were suppressed, nobody mentioned suicide at the tangi and that's what they felt that they needed they needed someone to talk about suicide and not hide it behind the door.”

The Nati 4 Life trust intend to take the conversation to all hapū of Ngāti Porou.

“The other good thing about going to place like Te Araroa, the first thing we look for when it comes to artists are the locals and we've got so much talent back here.”

The concert heads to Tokomaru bay next year.