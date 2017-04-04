More wet weather expected throughout the country

Further heavy rain is expected today and tomorrow throughout the country.

Horizons controller Ged Shirley says he is expecting rain to temporarily ease this afternoon and heavy rain to return from 10pm.

He says, “Metservice has indicated tonight’s heavy rain will last until late tomorrow morning before easing off again.

It’s expected to fall across a large area, including the headwaters of the Whanganui and Manawatu catchments. At this stage we are expecting 100-150 millimetres of rain in the high country over that 24 hour period.”

This rainfall is not expected to have a serious impact, however Horizons will be keeping a close eye on the situation in case things change.

“Whanganui River at Pipiriki is expected to reach a 9m peak at 3pm today. With the current river forecast levels, the flood barrier for Whanganui City will not be required but we will have operators on standby as a precaution,” says Shirley.

Shirley says the Manawatu River at Teachers’ College is expected to reach a 5.2m peak at 6pm tomorrow.

“This peak is on the fringe of our trigger levels for operating the Moutoa floodgates. However, we have decided activating them will be necessary to take pressure off river works in lower part of the catchment.

At this stage we are looking to operate the gates tomorrow afternoon and will have staff onsite from 3pm. Landowners who use the spillway will be notified today.”

In addition to rain, high winds for the Manawatu and Horowhenua districts are causing power outages and bringing trees down.

MetService has also upgraded the severe weather watch to a severe weather warning for the Coromandel Peninsula.

Rain is forecast to become heavy this afternoon for the Coromandel Peninsula and expected to continue until midnight Wednesday 5 April.

"We don't expect the severe intensity we had in the recent early March weather event, however it is still significant and we need to be aware it could be unpleasant and take precautions," advises Civil Defence Controller, Garry Towler.

Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management is monitoring a severe weather system that is due to close in on the Auckland region.

“We expect the worst of the weather between 11am – 9pm. However we are already seeing heavy rain in the region,” says Metservice Metrologist Georgina Griffiths.

Rain is expected to hit the Waitakere Ranges and Henderson areas this afternoon and concentrate on the central and eastern part of the region tomorrow.

Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management Head of Emergency Operations Aaron Davis says, “This event follows an extremely wet March and many parts of the Auckland region are still suffering from saturation.

If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, is already saturated or might be affected by slips, we recommend preparing for the incoming weather.”