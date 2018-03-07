Topics: Child Abuse, Health, Kawe Kōrero

More kids being sent to child protection services

By Kawekōrero Reporters

The number of children being called-in to child protection services by health services and the community is rising. Professor Rhema Vaithianathan of AUT is an author of the new research that shows one in four children are involved with child protection services. She told Kawekōrero today that she was struck by the high rates of notifications to CPS that, people who call up and share their concerns about a child's safety.

"What we did is follow a whole cohort of 1988 birthed children in the administrative data, it was oddly identified but we followed them until they turned 18, and we found one in four of those children would have someone call up and say that they have concerns about their safety and calling CYFS is called a notification," says the Professor.

The report found that roughly 1 in 10 children had suffered abuse or neglect by the age of 17 years. Māori and Pacific children make up almost one-third of New Zealand birth cohorts and these children suffer from higher levels of deprivation and poor health than does the general population of children.

"If our community, if our whānau, doctors and services think there is something of concern I think its good that they call it in.The piece that I wonder about is once we have these families and children turning up at the front door of CYFs how good are we at providing them with the right level of services, what they need to continue to manage to keep their children safe and out of harm's way. "

CPS notifications is 1.4 times higher than incidences of medicated asthma in the country and raises the question if child welfare systems are resourced and organised appropriately,"

" think these sorts of facts from researchers telling the community and the population what the true rates are and the conversation that it elicits from everyone about what we should do about it and how we should respond is where I feel really optimistic," says Viathianathan.

Related stories: Child Abuse, Health, Kawe Kōrero

Latest Kawe Kōrero Episodes View all Episodes »

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 12

    On Kawekōrero, we take a look at what's trending across social media. Dr Ella Henry from AUT University  joins us to discuss sexual harassment in the Māori screen industry.  Lastly, Deputy Mayor Jill Day wants Māori to take more of an active part in councils ten year plan.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 11

    Tonight on Kawekōrero, it's time for the Census 2018, but Marama Fox says the homeless and the lower class are being forgotten. The voice of a Māori went out to millions during the 2018 Oscars, we cross to our Reporter Pere Wihongi who is currently in America. Finally, we check out all the trending videos on social media.  

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 8

    Kawekōrero checks out what's hot online. Is Labour about to change its stance on building a prison at Waikeria, we cross to Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis for a Government response.  New Zealand is the first country to subsidise the HIV prevention pill PrEP.  Dr Tawhanga Nopera who is HIV positive talks to us about the bill.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 6

    Pae Pāpori kicks off with all the trending videos across social media. Manu Caddie Company Director at Hikurangi Cannabis joins us to discuss the $160 million dollar export of medicinal cannabis. Lastly, winners of the Meat Stock 2017 competition joins us before they fly over to the international competition in Florida.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 5

    Māori Television's CEO Keith Ikin defends the network's decision to broadcast American wrestling. What's happening in the sports world? Jamie Wall is with us to make predictions for the weekend’s games. Pae Pāpori, we look at what's been catching your eye in the last 24 hours on social media.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 4

    Dr Tracey McIntosh from Auckland University says a proposed one billion dollar prison in the Waikato is a waste of time. An Iranian delegation refused to shake the hand of Labour MP Jo Luxton, Māori Muslim Te Rata Hikairo talks to this kaupapa. Pae Pāpori, we collate some of the top videos trending on social media for your entertainment.

    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community