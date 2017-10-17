More than 100 BNZ workers at risk of losing their job

First Union says, more than 100 people are at risk of losing their jobs in a restructure of the BNZ bank.

The Union says BNZ is proposing a reduction in jobs and hours for tellers in more than 30 branches nationwide.

First Union has condemned the restructure but BNZ says, it’s about getting the balance right as customers become increasingly independent in their day-to-day banking.

It says for some staff this means there are change proposals being discussed, but it can't provide any more details as the consultation process is ongoing.