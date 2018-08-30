Mongrel Mob and Black Power feature on Snapchat

Mongrel Mob and Black Power gang insignia have appeared on the popular social media platform, Snapchat.

With more than 300 million monthly active users, is the new filter glorifying gang culture?

The new Snapchat filter has people all over the country wearing virtual gang patches.

A members of the South Auckland community told Te Kāea,"Patches in there, the Mongrel Mob and the Black Power, it's no good at all."

Another said, "I don't know why they allowed that, it's stupid and I don't support it."

45% of Snapchat users are aged between 18 and 24. Some say the filter is promoting gang culture to youth.

"It goes to show that they're, in a way, promoting their gangster ways to the kids and I don't think that's a good thing for our youth."



"You don't have to do that anymore, that kind of app on the phone throw it in the rubbish, that's it for me, throw it in the rubbish."

The filter was designed using a feature that allows users to create their own filters, not by Snapchat.

A patched Mongrel Mob member, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Te Kāea, "No one should be allowed to just use our logo, our patch in vain. It's not a thing to put on Snapchat because I see kids are using it. If they want to do that, they're setting a path for themselves for the future."

There have already been calls for the app to be taken down.