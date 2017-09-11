Moana Reo Māori film world premiere tonight

In celebration of Māori Language Week the Māori reversioning of the blockbuster Disney movie "Moana" will premiere tonight in Auckland.

Original cast members Rachel House, Temuera Morrison and Jemaine Clement star alongside Jaedyn Randell who plays Moana and Te Kāea presenter Piripi Taylor who is the voice of Māui.

Cinemas across the country have already sold-out screenings of the Māori language Moana film.

Anticipation for the film has been felt far and wide from young and old.

Moana Reo Māori Translator Vikky Demant told Te Kāea, "I'm overjoyed. I can't wait for this movie to be released for the world to see and for te reo Māori to be heard so our children can enjoy it."

She and her two fellow translators spoke to Te Kāea ahead of tonight's premiere explaining the huge task they had crafting their words for the film. Watch their story here: