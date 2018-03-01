Mental health services - a new way of thinking

New Zealand health services are being urged to broaden their focus from mental illness and addiction to mental well-being and recovery following the release of a report today by Mental Health Commissioner Kevin Allan.

The report assesses the state of mental health and addiction services in New Zealand and makes recommendations to government calling for a new action plan.

"Often services are available to people only once their condition deteriorates, and the most common treatment options of medication and therapy don't address the broader social factors that help people be well and support their recovery," says Allan.

"These social factors include housing, income, education, and social and cultural connections."

The report also found Māori, Pacific peoples, young people and prisoners have higher needs than other groups.

"While services and support are currently provided to all those groups, we need to do more in specific areas," Allan says.

"For example, it is of great concern to me that community treatment [court] order rates are nearly four times higher for Māori males and seclusion rates almost five times higher than for other populations. We need to work out what's behind this and how we address it."

The report, prepared as part of the commissioner's independent monitoring and advocacy role, is being released as the government begins an inquiry into mental health and addiction.