Medical magazine reveals poor health causes for children

Maggot-infested scalps, rotting teeth, developmental delays, damp houses and poor nutrition - these are some of the results of poverty on child health as reported by doctors on the poverty front line in the quarterly medical magazine The Specialist.

The report makes for grim reading, with one doctor saying they are discharging three in every four kids back to the cold and damp homes which caused the health issues.

COntributor Dr Jim Brown says New Zealanders have a choice between pursuing economic growth, creating wealth for the privileged few, or adopting a more caring philosophy where government policy is aimed at improving the education, welfare, and health of its poorest.