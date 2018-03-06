Topics: Arts, Entertainment, Kawe Kōrero

This Is Me sung Māori-Mexican style

By Kawekōrero Reporters

'Stellar' is how the Wihongi family describe Ngāti Kahungunu's Keala Settle when she takes to the mic singing Greatest Showman hit, This Is Me. The Māori-Mexican whānau made a night of watching the 2018 Oscar Awards after learning their friend, and voice behind This Is Me would be performing the single at the ceremony. 

Jodi Wihongi told his nephew and Māori TV reporter Pere Wihongi who is in Utah with the family, "I don't think enough people know that she is Māori, or even if they did they don't know what a Māori is and it's awesome that someone like that step into the spotlight, and she was stunning and that performance was stellar."

In awe of Keala's efforts, the Wihongi whānau sang This is Me for Kawekōrero while they gathered around the couch watching the Oscars, lead by Julia Wihongi.

"This is another win by them and Keala's performance of it was stellar, she's one in a million. No one could have done this song better and I think that she delivered it beautifully and the message was very important and powerful and it was incredible," says  Julia Wihongi.

The single was up for an award but in the end, the Oscar for best song was won by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez for their composition of Remember Me. Winner or not, Monica Zarate-Wihongi says Keala's performance no matter where she is, is like nothing else.

"Seeing her performance was like nothing else and every time you see her sing it you just feel it and you can tell that it's just coming from somewhere really authentic inside."

Related stories: Arts, Entertainment, Kawe Kōrero

Latest Kawe Kōrero Episodes View all Episodes »

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 11

    Tonight on Kawekōrero, it's time for the Census 2018, but Marama Fox says the homeless and the lower class are being forgotten. The voice of a Māori went out to millions during the 2018 Oscars, we cross to our Reporter Pere Wihongi who is currently in America. Finally, we check out all the trending videos on social media.  

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 8

    Kawekōrero checks out what's hot online. Is Labour about to change its stance on building a prison at Waikeria, we cross to Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis for a Government response.  New Zealand is the first country to subsidise the HIV prevention pill PrEP.  Dr Tawhanga Nopera who is HIV positive talks to us about the bill.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 6

    Pae Pāpori kicks off with all the trending videos across social media. Manu Caddie Company Director at Hikurangi Cannabis joins us to discuss the $160 million dollar export of medicinal cannabis. Lastly, winners of the Meat Stock 2017 competition joins us before they fly over to the international competition in Florida.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 5

    Māori Television's CEO Keith Ikin defends the network's decision to broadcast American wrestling. What's happening in the sports world? Jamie Wall is with us to make predictions for the weekend’s games. Pae Pāpori, we look at what's been catching your eye in the last 24 hours on social media.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 4

    Dr Tracey McIntosh from Auckland University says a proposed one billion dollar prison in the Waikato is a waste of time. An Iranian delegation refused to shake the hand of Labour MP Jo Luxton, Māori Muslim Te Rata Hikairo talks to this kaupapa. Pae Pāpori, we collate some of the top videos trending on social media for your entertainment.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 3

    Education Minister Chris Hipkins is taking a new approach to education. So what does Te Rūnanga Nui o ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori think. Today we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first broadcasted Māori news show Te Karere. We also look at what's hot on social media, kia mau tonu mai.

    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community