What does Maimoa singer Tawaroa Kawana and the 2018 Māori Electoral Option have in common?

This year, the singer best known for charming Rachel Hunter on New Zealand's Got Talent with the Rod Stewart hit, I Don't Wanna Talk About It, has composed the music behind the 2018 Māori Electoral Option campaign.

Voters have until August 2, 2018 to change from general to Māori roll, or vice versa.