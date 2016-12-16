Matatini set to break tourism records in Bay

For the first time in 33 years the Te Matatini Festival will be held in Ngāti Kahungunu Hawke's Bay and along with it will come a huge boom to the tourism sector that is expected to break records.

Tourism in Hawke's Bay usually brings in around $50-$60 million in the month of February, but same time next year that figure is set to be higher than ever before.

"We're expecting anywhere between 15,000 - 25,000 extra people for Te Matatini and so that is a massive number on top of what we already get for Art Deco [weekend] which is around another 30-40,000 people the week before so town is going to be busy accommodation will be full," says Annie Dundas, General Manager of Hawke's Bay Tourism.

During that time international guests are set to flood the area, with tourism growth already up by nearly five per cent.

"What we're trying to do is encourage many of our international visitors who are here to come and see something pretty unique and special so there's plenty of opportunity for them to come so we're going to be putting on transport, giving them information about where they can go."

In recent Matatini Festivals held around the country it has injected an excess of $20 million into the local economy.

"It's an amazing opportunity for the region and to back the economic development onto the back of culture is just an amazing opportunity," says Napier Mayor Bill Dalton.

"When Matatini comes so does business, but what we want to see is our very own Hawke's Bay companies showcased on a global level to show the richness of what we have to offer here," explains Ngati Kahungunu Iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana.

The festival will be held from the 22-26 February at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park which has been renamed Kahungunu Park for that month.