Marlon Williams wins Tui at annual Artisan Awards

The backbone of Aotearoa’s music industry was recognised tonight at the third annual Artisan Awards at Massey University’s School of Music and Creative Media Production in Wellington.

Winners across five awards were celebrated as the Tui for Massey University Best Producer, Best Engineer, Best Album Cover, NZ On Air Best Music Video and Music Teacher of the Year were awarded.

The Tui for NZ On Air Best Music Video was presented to Kai Tahu uri Marlon Williams for the video he created for his 2017 single ‘Vampire Again’.

Four-time Tui winner, Marlon is nominated for another three Tui at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards next week – Album of the Year for his 2018 release Make Way For Love, Best Solo Artist and Best Alternative Artist.

The specialist judging panel said: “It was a great privilege to be given the chance to look into the working-world of these three incredibly talented and hard-working music teachers. We were all blown away by the level of commitment, their energy, and the impact of their work. The opportunities provided for students and the great respect shown to them was humbling. While all three teachers worked in quite different contexts their belief in music as a positive change-agent in young peoples’ lives was the common factor driving them all.

“It was an extremely hard job to pick a winner as all three finalists are clearly already winners in their communities. What was significant about the Elizabeth Sneyd was the evolution of the programme ‘from scratch’, her commitment to ensuring the programme will last well beyond her involvement, and her well-articulated vision for music to enable a more socially just and inclusive Aotearoa.”

Last month, Williams went home with the top prize at the APRA Silver Scroll awards.

Artisan Award Winners:

Best Album Cover:

Winners: Jaime Robertson & Matthias Heiderich - In Spaces EP (Sola Rosa)

Barny Bewick - Seven (Cairo Knife Fight)

Tami Neilson, Ashley Church, Xoe Hall, Jules Koblun - Sassafrass! (Tami Neilson)

Tami Neilson, Ashley Church, Xoe Hall, Jules Koblun - Sassafrass! (Tami Neilson)

Best Engineer:

Winners: Jordan Stone & Simon Gooding - Out Of Silence (Neil Finn)

Chris Chetland - Rangatira (REI)

Simon Gooding, Tom Larkin, Scott Seabright, and Samuel Sproull - Tū (Alien Weaponry)

Simon Gooding, Tom Larkin, Scott Seabright, and Samuel Sproull - Tū (Alien Weaponry)

NZ On Air Best Music Video:

Winner: Marlon Williams – ‘Vampire Again’ (Marlon Williams)

Chris Graham – 'Black Crow' (Louis Baker)

Shae Sterling – 'Bloodlines' (The Adults ft Estère & JessB)

Shae Sterling – ‘Bloodlines’ (The Adults ft Estère & JessB)

Best Producer:

Winners: Simon Gooding, Tom Larkin, Hammerhead - Tū (Alien Weaponry)

Estère - My Design, On Others' Lives (Estère)

Neil and Liam Finn - Out Of Silence (Neil Finn)

Neil and Liam Finn - Out Of Silence (Neil Finn)

Music Teacher of the Year: