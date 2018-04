Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle was witness to what could be her first haka performance yesterday at an ANZAC dawn service in London.

The royal couple were welcomed with a hongi by Te Ataraiti Waretini from Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club.

Waretini says she didn't know if it was Markle's first experience of a Māori ceremony...but said she did very well.

She says it was really lovely to meet Markle and share the Māori culture with her.