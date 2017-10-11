Māori youth highlight lack of support in suicide prevention

A group of young Māori leaders are calling on the Government to do more on suicide prevention. The group launched a video on Facebook about suicide which has already been viewed more than 85,000 times.

Group member Te Mahara Swanson Hall, told Māori TV's Kawekōrero show that too many people were being turned away by the health system. Other members of the group made it clear that without physical symptoms, those in need are not being treated with urgency.

If you or anyone you know need help please contact.

Lifeline 0800 543 534

Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865