The Māori Wolverine

By Aroha Awarau

Growing up in Gisborne, Rutene Spooner hid his love for drama and musical theatre. But since discovering the multiple talents of Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman it’s changed his life.

“I loved the Wolverine movies. He was my hero essentially. Then I found out that the man behind Wolverine is Hugh Jackman. In my eyes they are both the same person. For me he became, the idea for me what it looks like to be a well rounded man.”

Although he thrived in kapa haka, Spooner says he also had a passion for drama and musical theatre. But he concealed his love because he was often teased about it.

“You were called weirdo, you’d be called poofter because drama became a realm where you get to express yourself,”

When Spooner discovered his hero Hugh Jackman also performed song and dance numbers on the Broadway stage, he knew he could also express his own creativity.

“He (Jackman) can be Wolverine, he can be tough as nails and then he can also put on a spangly outfit and go out and sing his heart out on stage. He can be fierce and he can be fabulous.”

With his new found confidence, Spooner has thrived in the entertaiment world. He performs and composes songs for current Te Matatini champions Whāngāra Mai Tawhiti. He has found consistent work on the stage since graduating with a degree in musical theatre in 2009.

Last month Spooner wrote and performed  a show in Auckland called Super Hugh Man. It was a love letter to his idol.

“Hugh provided hope for me. The show is a thank you to him for getting me through some tough times.”

Native Affairs and Spooner have tried to make contact with Hugh Jackman about the play. It’s Spooner’s dream to meet the man who changed his life.

“If he ended up in the seats, in the audience, I would have a little freak out.”

