Māori voters forgotten by current Government – Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern is now Labour Party’s deputy leader and spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters about her plans for her new role.

She says Andrew Little nominated her for the deputy leadership role with a very clear view that the Labour Party needs to represent the next generation in Parliament a lot more strongly.

Ardern highlights that the current government are going to force the next generation to “foot the bill” for superannuation, after yesterday’s announcement that the pension age will be raised from 65 to 67 by 2040.

She adds that the next generation is locked out of the housing market and they’re burdened with student loan debt.

Ardern says Labour also needs to give strength to the Māori voices within their party.

“We need to give strength to them because they’re representing young Māori voters in particular who are just being forgotten by this Government.”

She says, “there are a number of reasons why I think I’m in a really good position to champion some really big issues for us going forward.”

Up until now, Ardern has avoided putting her hat in the ring for a leadership role and says that she never really minded where she stood in the team.

“I always said I’ll go and do whatever the team needs me to do and Andrew asked me to take on this role.”

“But for me it’s ultimately about being in Government and in a position to make some decent change.”