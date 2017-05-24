Māori U20s vice-captain Ere Enari shows promising leadership

The New Zealand Under 20 Squad have departed for the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in Tibilisi, Georgia. Ereatara Enari has returned to the squad as Vice-Captain, a position he has earned through his promising display of leadership.

Hands on, so is the style of the New Zealand Under 20's Vice-Captain Ereatara Enari's leadership.

Enari says, "For myself, I'm a man of few words, I just do the work to the best of my ability

Proud parents watched on with pride as their son prepared for embark on the 17 hour journey to Georgia.

Parehuia Enari, Ereatara's mother says, "From a young age as a toddler to now he has kept active in sports, playing rugby and soccer, sport is his life. He also puts effort into learning his Māori heritage, learning mau rākau weaponry and kapa haka. "

For Enari, the position of Vice-Captain is not unfamiliar, as a 14 year-old, he led his Tū-Toa team to many-a-victory.

Craig Philphott, NZ Under 20's Coach says, "Ere Enari is our Vice-Captain so leadership is something that we're expecting out of him. Obviously he's already played at a very high level, he's played for Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup so he's going to provide us with a lot of direction."

The future's looking bright for the young Te Aitanga a Mahaki and Rongowhakaata descendant who is currently in negotiation with the Crusaders, however, for now, his primary focus is performing well at the World Championships.

Enari says, "Our focus is our pool play against Ireland, Scotland and Italy, but the first game is against Scotland so that's our focus first and foremost."

Enari's 20th birthday falls the day before their opening match against Scotland, as he blows out his candles, victory may well be his birthday wish.